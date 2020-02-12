Three Owasso FFA chapter members have submitted their names as candidates for the state FFA office.
Kayli Hasselbring is running for office of Secretary, Dalton Rogers is running for office of Reporter and Caleb Snodgrass is running for office of Northeast Area Vice President.
State FFA officers travel across the state and nation to provide leadership and personal development training for upwards of 26,000 Oklahoma FFA members. They also make decisions about organizational policy.
“Serving as a state officer is one of the greatest honors in FFA,” said Trevor Lucas, state FFA executive secretary. “Officers play an extremely important role within our state association and are expected to set the example both in and out of the jacket for all of Oklahoma FFA members.”
A nominating committee interviewed 33 candidates Feb. 8 and 9, and narrowed the field of candidates to three for each of the seven offices up for election. The eighth race is for state president, whose candidates have served as officers since May 2019.
Two delegates from each of Oklahoma’s 365 official FFA chapters will cast the deciding votes during the upcoming convention. The new officers will be introduced during the final convention session Wednesday, April 29, in the Cox Convention Center Arena in Oklahoma City.