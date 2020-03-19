Three residents of a Collinsville mobile home park were rescued by emergency crews Thursday morning as a result of flash flooding.
Just after 6 a.m., the Collinsville Rural Fire Protection District, accompanied by the Limestone Fire Protection District and Owasso Fire Department, responded to Horsepen Creek Park, 16014 N. 113th E. Ave., for a water rescue.
Collinsville Rural Fire Chief Jim Wilson said his crew received a call of someone who needed to leave but was trapped due to the strong currents. Two other residents also requested help during the recovery.
“Water was 20 inches deep or so in there, and it was moving pretty fast,” Wilson said, “so they were a little scared.”
Emergency responders used inflatable, motorized boats to navigate through the park, which comprises around 30 mobile homes, just north of Collinsville. No injuries were reported during the incident.
Wilson said Horsepen Creek Park sits next to a large creek, which often floods during heavy rains, posing a problem for the small community. He and his crew recently responded to a more severe incident involving several individuals who needed to be rescued.
“Three to four months ago, we got 23 out of there then,” Wilson said. “Owasso and Limestone brought their boats over, and we boated (all) of them out.”
Collinsville Rural Fire Protection District is encouraging residents of Horsepen Creek Park and other homeowners in the area along the creek to take extra precautions during peak storm season.