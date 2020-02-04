Last winter, Owasso Varsity Cheer came home with a pair of national titles. This year it was Owasso Junior Varisty’s time to shine.
The Owasso JV Cheer claimed the national championship in the Novice JV/Freshman category during last weekend’s NCA High School Nationals in Dallas.
Owasso topped second-place Friendswood (Texas), located near the Houston area, for the crown.
Owasso took the lead after day 1 with a 97.5 score out of a possible 100, then clinched the title with a score of 97.3 during its final performance on Sunday morning.