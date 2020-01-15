Three local Boy Scouts earned their Eagle Scout rank last weekend.
Timothy Craig, Caleb Seidell and Logan Perkins were recognized during a special ceremony held at Meadowcreek United Methodist Church in Collinsville on Saturday, Jan. 11.
Craig, of Owasso, and Seidell and Perkins, both of Collinsville, were honored in front of friends and family at the event, hosted by Boy Scout Troop 98.
Timothy Craig (Owasso)
Craig began Cub Scouts in 2008 as a Tiger Cub with Pack 80. He enjoyed the normal Cub Scout activities, and in 2013 was awarded Webelos Super Achiever Award, God and Me and Arrow of Light.
Craig crossed over to Troop 93 and has gone on to also enjoy high-adventure activities like whitewater rafting, rappelling, shooting rifles and more.
As a Boy Scout, Craig earned 21 merit badges and held various leadership positions from librarian to assistant patrol leader, which prepared him for his Eagle Project.
Craig’s Eagle project was installing a French drain for Catholic Charities in Tulsa.
Caleb Seidell (Collinsville)
Caleb Seidell began his Scouting career in 2009 as a Cub Scout in second grade. He went on to earn his Arrow of Light in 2013, and then crossed over to Troop 44.
As a Boy Scout, Seidell has embarked on many campouts and high-adventure trips, including sailing the Caribbean seas, and hiking and camping through the Grand Canyon and Rocky Mountains of Colorado.
Seidell has served in multiple positions of leadership for the Troop and as a member of the Order of the Arrow, and has attended Pine Tree Leadership Training and National Youth Leadership Training.
He completed an impressive 36 merit badges, which earned him three Eagle Palm Branches.
Logan Perkins (Collinsville)
Perkins joined Cub Scouts in the fall of 2009 as a Tiger Cub in Pack 175 in the Longhorn Council in Keller, Texas. He moved to Collinsville in the spring of 2010 where he continued in Pack 53, and received his Arrow of Light in spring 2014.
Perkins joined Boy Scouts with Troop 44 in Collinsville. He loves the camping experiences and attended many summer camps in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri.
He was accepted into the Order of the Arrow, and has served in leadership roles as den chief, assistant patrol leader, patrol leader, and assistant senior patrol leader as he pursued the trail to becoming an Eagle Scout.