By Art Haddaway
Toys and teddy bears were all the craze at Owasso Walmart over the weekend.
The Owasso Police Department, in partnership with the Owasso Fraternal Order of Police and Owasso Cops For Kids Inc., held its annual Shop with Cops event at the 96th Street store on Saturday morning (see PHOTO gallery).
The gathering gave 20 lucky children an opportunity to go on a giant shopping spree with local police officers to pick out presents for themselves as well as their friends and families in the spirit of the holidays.
“This is where we take needy kids in the community Christmas shopping,” Owasso FOP President Travis Sellers said. “This gives us a chance to interact with them in a positive environment, and maybe hopefully have a better outlook on the police.”
Every year, OPD teams up with Owasso Community Resources to put on the event, started at least 10 years ago, in which the nonprofit selects certain families in the area to participate.
Each child was given a $150 gift card – up from $125 last year – to spend how they wanted. They were quick to fill up Walmart’s toy aisles, but also perused the shelves in other areas for items to give their loved ones.
In addition OCR’s involvement every year, Owasso Public Schools also provides transportation for the kids to and from Walmart, and Owasso McDonald’s makes each of them a hearty breakfast in the morning.
“When I was a kid, I was a needy kid,” Sellers said. “So to give back to some of these kids and know the impact that law enforcement had on me when I was a child, maybe I can have the same impact on a kid today.”
This year, Shop with Cops was backed by several fundraisers, including Owasso Cops for Kids’ inaugural flag football game against former OU players in June, which raised around $9,000; Owasso Masonic Lodge’s various efforts, totaling around $13,000; and the Route 66 Marathon Relay last December, which brought in around $4,000.
Since starting over a decade ago, Owasso’s Shop with Cops has helped more than 100 children in the community.