The Owasso region is continuing to see a steady rate of economic growth.
Owasso Chamber President Gary Akin, who spoke at the organization’s March Business Over Breakfast on Tuesday, highlighted the area’s ongoing development, thanks in large part to a trifecta of progress over the last two weeks.
National corporations American Airlines, Folds of Honor and Whirlpool all recently announced large-scale expansion projects that will pave the way to further establish Owasso as a major economic hub.
American Airlines on Feb. 28, announced that it will invest $550 million to improve its Tech Ops-Tulsa maintenance facility just south of Owasso. A week later, Folds of Honor broke ground on a new headquarters building at the Patriot Golf Club east of Owasso, and Whirlpool unveiled the opening of a new $55 million distribution center in Cherokee Industrial Park west of Owasso.
That covers three of the four directional points on the compass, with north left in the running to fully surround Owasso with substantial expansion on all sides.
“Right here in Owasso, you have a national foundation that’s expanding, you have the largest non-military maintenance base in the world, you have a manufacture that’s producing 10,000 units a day of ranges for gas and electric … so we’re blessed,” Akin said.
American Airlines’ investment will provide for a new wide-body hangar and base support building as well as improvements to existing infrastructure, including roof replacements, utility and IT upgrades and ramp repairs.
Tech Ops-Tulsa — home to 3.3 million square feet of hangar and shop space across 330 acres at Tulsa International Airport — employs more than 5,500 workers, about 15% of whom live in Owasso and neighboring communities like Collinsville, Akin said.
“What that means is high-paying jobs that were once a few years ago maybe leaving Tulsa, when the company invests $550 million, those jobs are staying,” Akin said, “and that’s such an important part of the Chamber of Commerce.
“Primary jobs are always going to be the heartbeat of community, of the region, because that’s where you have family incomes up, that’s where you are selling houses, getting new businesses in, restaurants, retail and such; it’s just a complement.”
Likewise, Whirlpool will double its footprint and add 150 new jobs with its new 800,000-square-foot facility, which will increase production and improve efficiencies within the company’s existing supply chain across the nation.
“Cherokee Industrial is in the Owasso school district, so when we talk about ad valorem … our school can bond at a greater level, and your ad valorem tax base increases,” Akin said, “so that was a good announcement.”
Additionally, Folds of Honor, in partnership with the Oklahoma chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, will build a new facility at 20,000 square feet, about five times the space of the original, as a result of the organization outgrowing its original space.
The local nonprofit reported a record-breaking year in 2019, providing more than 4,500 scholarships to families of fallen and disabled military veterans.
“That’s the national headquarters of an extremely well-known foundation in Owasso, Oklahoma,” Akin said. “What’s great about that is the contractors come together, see the importance, and that will be built at no cost.”
Rhett Morgan and Tim Stanley with the Tulsa World contributed to this story.