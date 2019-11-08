TTCU Federal Credit Union will celebrate 85 years on Nov. 20.
The organization currently has more than 400 staff employed at 17 branches across the state, including Owasso, and the corporate office in Tulsa.
At the height of the Great Depression, a group of teachers formed TTCU as a way to help each other through difficult times. The founder, Linnie B. Wilson, ran it out of a box in her desk drawer at Central High School during her planning period. Twenty-one teachers bought into the dream in the first year, entrusting the credit union with initial deposits of $1,600.
TTCU grew over the next few decades, moving locations several times in Tulsa and gaining 5,000 members by 1961. The organization began reaching out to surrounding communities in 1992, establishing its first branch in Tahlequah. In 2002, TTCU joined the Owasso community, building a branch at 11725 E. 96th St N.
“TTCU has been a proud supporter of the Owasso community over the years,” Branch Manager Pam McDuffie said. “TTCU serves as the sole sponsor of the Owasso Athletic Hall of Fame dinner, as well as supporting the Owasso Character Council and the Owasso Chamber of Commerce, among other organizations.”
While TTCU’s membership has expanded to include more than teachers, the organization’s focus on giving back to education has remained the same. TTCU’s School Pride debit card program has given over $1 million to Oklahoma schools, with over $90,000 given to Owasso Public Schools through the Owasso Rams card.
“We want to thank our members for trusting us with their personal finances for the last 85 years,” CEO and President Tim Lyons said. “As a credit union member, they’re part of something really special. Credit unions are not-for-profit and member-owned, so every decision is made by weighing what will provide the greatest benefit to the members.”
TTCU will hold a reception for members at the Owasso branch on Nov. 20, featuring refreshments. Members can also enter for a chance to win an $85 gift card all week long.