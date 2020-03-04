2020-03-02 ne-supertuesday p1

 By Art Haddaway Editor

Locals turned up at the polls to vote in Oklahoma’s presidential primary election on Tuesday, March 3.

Joe Biden, now the front-runner in the once-crowded field of Democrats, took 36% of the vote with more than half of the state’s 1,948 precincts reporting to the State Election Board. President Donald Trump also nabbed the Republican primary with 93%.

In Owasso, a little over 5,000 residents across eight precincts in Tulsa County cast their ballot — 2,939 Republican and 2,062 Democrat — according unofficial results by the Tulsa County Election Board.

Biden grabbed 859, or 41%, of Owassons’ approval in the Democratic race, ahead of Bernie Sanders at 560 (27%), Elizabeth Warren at 275 (13%) and Michael Bloomberg at 263 (12%). On the Republic front, Trump won by an overwhelming 2,744 votes, or 93%.

Owassons also strongly favored a proposition on Tuesday’s ballot allowing liquor stores to operate on Sundays. Over 3,500 approved the measure, while 1,573 voted against it.