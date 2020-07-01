Owasso and Collinsville voters turned up at the polls on Tuesday for the State and County Primary Election as well as the Board of Education General Election.
Jo Anna Dossett (Democrat, Senate District 35)
Owasso native Jo Anna Dossett locked in 4,981 votes (57%) against Carly Hotvedt at 2,688 votes (30%) and Stan Allen Young at 1,039 (11%), according to unofficial results.
“I am just really grateful to every single volunteer, supporters and friends who believed in a mom and teacher,” Dossett said in a story published by Tulsa World.
Dossett, 39, sister of Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, has spent 15 years teaching English, more recently through a lack of funding and budget cuts.
“I understand very clearly what things like that do to everyday Oklahomans,” she said in Tulsa World’s story. “I am determined we never go back to that place again.”
Dossett will face the winner of the Republican runoff in November, which will pit attorney Kyden Creekpaum, 38, against attorney Cheryl Baber, 55.
Mark Vancuren (Republican, House District 74)
Rep. Mark Vancuren won back his seat in the House by an overwhelming margin of 4,009 votes (85%) against Brad Peixotto with 686 votes (14%), unofficial results show.
Vancuren was a basketball coach and teacher at Owasso from 2004 until his resignation in spring 2017. He assumed office at the Oklahoma Capitol in Nov. 2018.
“Thank you to the people of District 74!” he said in a Facebook post. “I am appreciative & humbled by the opportunity you’ve given me to return to the Capitol for a 2nd term as your State Representative. I look forward to continuing to work for YOU for the next 2 years!”
Jeromy Burwell (Collinsville School Board, Ward 5)
Jeromy Burwell took control of Collinsville school board’s Ward 5 seat, formerly filled by Memory Ostrander, by over 170 votes.
Burwell locked in 1,330 ballots (53%), while Ostrander assumed 1,159 (46%), according to unofficial results.
Randy Krehbiel and Barbara Hoberock with the Tulsa World contributed to this report.