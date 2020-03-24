In an effort to suppress COVID-19, all Oklahoma hospital locations for Hillcrest HealthCare System, Ascension St. John and Saint Francis Health System now are banning visitors except for child patients and for patients in labor and delivery, according to a news release Friday night.
One hospital visitor is allowed to accompany a child or labor and delivery patient to an appointment, delivery and postpartum hospital care. This person must be over the age of 18.
High-level critical care, palliative care, hospice and adult patients requiring assistance from a guardian or caregiver will be addressed on a case-by-case basis regarding visitation.
All three health systems are requesting that visitors with a fever, who may be sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms, not visit the hospital unless they are seeking medical treatment.
The Hillcrest HealthCare System hospitals are Bailey Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, Hillcrest Hospital Cushing, Hillcrest Hospital Henryetta, Hillcrest Medical Center, Hillcrest Hospital South, Hillcrest Hospital Pryor and Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital.
The Ascension St. John hospitals are Ascension St. John Medical Center, Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville, Ascension St. John Broken Arrow, Ascension St. John Owasso, Ascension St. John Sapulpa and Ascension St. John Nowata.