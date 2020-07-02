For those who have been reluctant to return that library book that was checked out more than a year ago, your day has come.
Beginning Wednesday, The Tulsa City-County Library, which includes the Owasso and Collinsville libraries, is going fine-free, with all outstanding overdue fines forgiven.
However, the library would still like those items back.
Kiley Roberson, chief strategy officer for the library, said, “Given the challenging times we’re living in, and the financial difficulties that many people are facing as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, something as small as a late fee might become a barrier to people making use of the library.”
Library items that are damaged or lost will still be charged to the cardholder’s account.
More than 100 public library systems around the country have moved to a fine free system, as a way to remove any barriers to the public making use of a library’s services.
Roberson said the library has been slowly working its way to eliminating all late fees.
“When we started using more digital media, like e-books and audio books, those items did not accrue late fees,” Roberson said. “Those items would automatically renew.
“Then a few years later, we implemented a no fees policy on children’s (library) cards, because children usually have to rely on others to get them to and from the library,” she said. “We didn’t want that to be a barrier to them making use of the library.”
Two years ago, the library implemented automatic renewal on all library items, except for those items on which a hold had been placed.
“Usually when we place a hold on an item, we need it back in a timely fashion,” Roberson said. “And our customers have been pretty good about honoring that.”
Kimberly Johnson, CEO of Tulsa City-County Library, said that moving to a fine-free model “really speaks to TCCL’s commitment to equitable and accessible service.”
“We know that accumulated overdue fines prevent some customers from using our services,” she said. “It’s more important to us that items are returned, than it is to build up late fines that might prevent a customer from using their library.”
Roberson said the revenue raised from library fines was “a negligible part of the (library’s) budget,” about 2%. “This was a choice to support access and to respond to an ever-shifting world, even at a cost of some revenue disappearing.”
The library has been offering curbside service to patrons, which gives them access to the complete range of library services, from checking out books to getting answers to research questions.
According to the TCCL website, its 24 locations are set to open to the public on July 6, but Roberson said that library officials are continually monitoring the situation.
“There have been times when we thought that now was a good time to open, and then the number of cases (of COVID-19) would go crazy, and we’d have to reconsider,” Roberson said. “We miss our customers a lot, but our main concern is doing what we can to keep everyone safe.”