Tulsa’s longest-running home and garden show of over 70 years is set to kick off next month.
The Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show will be held Thursday-Sunday, March 12-15, at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square.
Presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa and sponsored by Arvest Bank & Pella of Oklahoma, the annual event offers a one-stop shop for all things home and garden, showcasing hundreds of ideas and the latest trends as well as fun activities for attendees.
The convention will feature nearly 500 home improvement exhibitors — including 19 from Owasso and Collinsville — offering ideas, expert advice and various product innovations across over 350,000 square feet of floor space.
Owasso vendors such as Epic Custom Homes, Trinity 918 Designs, Dale & Lee’s Service, FamilySAFE and the Owasso Chamber of Commerce will be on hand throughout the duration of the event.
Owasson Gracee Shriver, a recent contest on NBC’s hit show “The Voice,” will also perform in the show’s new Beer Garden on March 12 at 7 p.m., and March 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Hours are: Thursday, 5-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children under 12 years old.
For more information about the show or ticketing, visit tulsahba.com/purchase-tickets.