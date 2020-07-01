A Tulsa man was injured in a crash following a chase with Owasso police Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to a domestic dispute call around 10 a.m. at an Owasso home near 8th and Elm, where witnesses claim a man was choking a woman, according to the police report.
Upon arriving on scene, officers saw the suspect, later identified as 39-year-old David Bender, quickly enter a red pickup truck and drive away in an apparent attempt to escape, the report shows.
Bender, who ran over deployed stop sticks, led police on a dangerous pursuit down U.S. 169 toward Tulsa before swerving to exit on Pine Street, at which point he rolled his truck several times and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the report.
The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries, the report notes. He will be moved to the Tulsa County Jail upon his release.
Bender will be face charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and felony eluding, as well as other related charges, the report shows.