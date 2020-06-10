Tulsa Tech announced it is expanding its Windows Server Administrator program to its Owasso Campus to fit the demand for IT professionals throughout Oklahoma.
The program, which takes up to nine months to complete, is available to both high school and adult students, with certificates offered for immediate job placement. Successful students can move into careers such as systems administrators, but most start as help desk technicians.
The class is available at the Riverside Campus, but is expanding north to meet the growing needs across Green Country.
“If you can’t send an email or get on the internet in this world, you are not going to succeed,” said David Morris, Windows Server Administrator instructor. “It is our job as instructors to make sure students know how to make the servers work so that businesses can succeed.”
The curriculum offers students an engaging outlet to learn how devices connect, systems are managed, and data and information are stored and move throughout the virtual world. It also focuses on developing their professional skills in the workplace.
“… This could be anything from communication to problem-solving and teamwork,” Morris said. “It is not enough to teach them how to fix the problems. We have to help dispel the myth of grumpy IT professionals.”
For those interested in pursuing Tulsa Tech’s Windows Server Administrator program, visit tulsatech.edu/apply.