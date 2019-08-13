Three Tulsa residents accused of stealing over $1,000 in power tools from an Owasso store, with one suspect assaulting an employee and another witness, are behind bars.
The incident occurred at Lowe’s at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, where officers were dispatched to a shoplifting/assault in progress, according to the arrest report.
Staff told police that a couple had taken several DeWalt power tools, valued at $1,076, and ran out of the store without paying for them. The male suspect also allegedly assaulted an employee who tried to stop the pair from leaving, the report shows.
Witnesses said the suspects ran to the nearby TTCU parking lot, where another person was waiting inside a car. A witness also attempted to stop the couple, and the man allegedly pushed her down and attempted to kick her before getting into the vehicle, the report notes.
As the subjects attempted to leave, another citizen blocked the parking lot exit with his vehicle, preventing them from escaping. An officer arrived a short time later and made contact with the occupants.
The suspects were identified as Gavontry Davis, 23, and Laurietta Davis, 20, both of Tulsa, as well as Tanisha Hardridge, 46, of Tulsa, who was in the getaway vehicle.