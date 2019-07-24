A Tulsa woman has been arrested after being accused of pocketing nearly $700 in merchandise from an Owasso retailer.
Officers arrested 31-year-old Amber Melon-Icharda Crawford around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday after Target staff caught her shoplifting from the store, the police report shows.
Loss-prevention employees told officers that Crawford allegedly loaded several items into a shopping cart, including multiple boxes of nicotine gum and other household items, and attempted to exit the store without paying, according to the report.
Staff claimed that upon confronting Crawford, she allegedly became uncooperative, pushed an employee and ran out the door into the parking lot, the report notes.
A short time later, officers arrived and located the woman hiding by a dumpster by Black Bear Diner across the street. The report indicates that she put up a brief struggle but was eventually secured in handcuffs and taken into custody.