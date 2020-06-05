Owasso police arrested a Tulsa woman early Friday morning following an alleged robbery at a local coffee shop.
Around 5:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Misty Brew Coffee Co., 12550 E. 86th St. N., after employees reported that a woman approached the drive-thru window on foot and insinuated that she had a gun, according to the police report.
Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff said the woman, later identified as 21-year-old Caprese Russhelle Ramsey, “just held her hand under her shirt like she was holding a gun.”
The suspect demanded money from the cash register and took the cash before fleeing on foot, the report shows. Witnesses claim they saw the suspect run behind a nearby building and drive off in a white pickup truck.
Unable to locate the woman, Owasso officers reached out to area agencies, and a few hours later received word from Catoosa police that they found an abandoned vehicle matching the description of Ramsey’s truck, the report shows.
Around 8:30 a.m., Owasso and Catoosa officers located Ramsey on foot near I-44. Officers recovered evidence from her at the scene, including a significant amount of cash. She was arrested for robbery and transported to jail.