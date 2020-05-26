Two suspects were arrested after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint in Owasso on Monday, May 25, police say.
Around 3:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to a neighborhood off of N. 129th E. Ave. and E. 76th St. N. in response to a reported robbery, according to the police report.
The victim reported that two men gave him a ride into Owasso but stopped the vehicle in a residential area, where they pointed handguns at him and took his shoes and money before forcing him out of the car, the report shows.
It states that the alleged suspects then fled in a red GMC Jimmy, leaving the victim standing beside the road, the report shows. A short time later, an officer located the vehicle driving southbound on U.S. 169 near 76th Street and initiated a traffic stop.
Inside the vehicle, officers identified Tyler Sutton Hopkins, 24, of Oklahoma City, and Marvin Deandro Atkins, 22, of Tulsa, who were positively identified by the victim as the men who had robbed him, the report shows.
The victim’s shoes were located beside the roadway, apparently thrown out of the vehicle before the traffic stop. Officers also found two handguns and 100 Xanax pills in side the vehicle.
Hopkins and Atkins were arrested and transported to jail.