Owasso police made two arrests in a heroin bust outside a local retailer over the weekend.
Around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, witnesses reported a man and woman allegedly using drugs inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Owasso Target, according to the police report.
It states that upon arriving on scene, officers observed drug paraphernalia in plain view inside an unoccupied red Infinity.
A short time later, they located and identified the suspects, Tyler Joel Allen, 26, of Tulsa, and Jordan Kelsey Farr, 28, of Owasso.
Upon searching the vehicle, officers found additional drug paraphernalia and a baggie containing suspected heroin, the report shows.
Saturday’s arrest marks OPD’s second heroin bust in less than a month. On July 18, officers also found two Collinsville men in possession of heroin in their vehicle outside Owasso Walmart Neighborhood Market.
Allen and Farr were both charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and drug paraphernalia and jailed on bond of $1,000 with a court date of Monday, Aug. 12.