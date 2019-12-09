Two local students are set to graduate from East Central University.
Vanessa Hilton of Owasso and JoAnna Mitchell of Collinsville were recognized as candidates for bachelor’s degrees from the Ada-based college.
ECU has 196 bachelor's degree candidates participating in the mid-year graduation ceremony. The school’s graduation ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Kerr Activities Center.
ECU is a public university offering Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts and Masters degrees. The campus is located in Ada, Oklahoma, a city of 17,000, approximately 90 miles from Oklahoma City.