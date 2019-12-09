east central university

East Central University's Lanoy Education Building in Ada, Oklahoma. Courtesy photo

Two local students are set to graduate from East Central University.

Vanessa Hilton of Owasso and JoAnna Mitchell of Collinsville were recognized as candidates for bachelor’s degrees from the Ada-based college.

ECU has 196 bachelor's degree candidates participating in the mid-year graduation ceremony. The school’s graduation ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Kerr Activities Center.

ECU is a public university offering Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts and Masters degrees. The campus is located in Ada, Oklahoma, a city of 17,000, approximately 90 miles from Oklahoma City.