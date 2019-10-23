A group of Rogers County 4-H’ers earned the championship in the team horse-judging contest at the All American Quarter Horse Congress Show on Oct. 17, in Columbus, Ohio.
Hannah Cain and Mikayla South, both 2019 Owasso High School graduates, joined Claremore’s Lara Hays and Annabelle Hays to claim the top honors in a 25-team field.
They won first place in Halter, Performance, Reasons and Overall – making it a clean sweep in the team category.
Out of 100 individual youth competitors, South captured first in Halter and Reasons. Hays placed fourth in Halter, third in Performance, sixth in Reasons and second Overall. Hays also captured 10th in Reasons.
“It’s exciting to do well at this contest,” said Donna Patterson, Rogers County extension educator and team coach. “Everyone knows about this contest and the standard of excellence it takes to do well at this level. When you bring home the Congress Championship, it’s a big deal. By far one of the toughest youth judging contests in the nation.”
The All American Quarter Horse Congress is the largest single breed show in the world. It attracts competitors from nearly every state as well as several Canadian provinces and other countries. Additionally, the largest collegiate and youth judging contest is held at the Congress with youth teams coming from 16 different states this year.
“These girls have worked hard for the accomplishment” said Patterson. “I am very proud of their success and dedication to the 4-H program.”