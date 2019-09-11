Two Owasso students received some exciting news on Wednesday.
Seniors Ronan Locker and George Sheaff were named semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
The program, which began in 1955, is an academic competition that offers recognition and scholarships to qualified students. Participants enter by meeting high academic standards and taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Each September, 16,000 students out of 1.5 million applicants nationwide are named semifinalists as the highest scoring participants in each state. This year, Locker and Sheaff were among 200 Oklahoma students chosen for their hard work and academic achievements.
Throughout his high school career, Locker, currently holding a 4.28 weighted GPA, has served as co-president of National Honor Society, co-captain of the Academic Team and a member of the Mock Trial Team. He also plays bass on the worship team at First Church Owasso.
He is in the process of applying to colleges in California to major in bioengineering with aspirations of being a surgeon.
“I’m really just excited because I’ve worked really hard,” Locker said when asked what it means to be named a semifinalist. “Finding out that I’ve actually achieved this is such a huge honor and a relief that my hard work as paid off.”
Sheaff, who currently holds a 4.23 weighted GPA, has served as co-captain of the Academic Team alongside Locker, as well as a member of the National Honor Society, Book Club, Soccer Club and the Pre-Engineering Program. He attends John Knox Presbyterian Church in Tulsa.
He wants to attend the University of Tulsa to major in chemical engineering but has also applied to other schools out of state and has been accepted to Oklahoma State University.
“(National Merit) is such an exclusive thing to be a part of,” Sheaff said. “It’s a relief because it’s kind of been on our minds … it’s just really exciting to see what it’s going to present to me in the future.”
Next spring, 7,600 finalists will be notified they have been selected to receive National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million, offered in three types: a single-payment $2,500 scholarship, a corporate-sponsored scholarship, and a college-sponsored scholarship.