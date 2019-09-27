The 2019 Great 100 Nurses of Oklahoma honorees have been announced, eight of whom work with the Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute.
These honorees include Patricia Mayhugh and Tami Potteiger, both from Owasso, as well as Rebecca Armstrong, Maureen Brannon, Rebecca Brogdon, Pamela Doak, Ingrid Kimbrough and Meschelle West.
The Great 100 Nurses Foundation honors nurses in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and North Carolina based on their concern for humanity, contributions to the profession of nursing and mentorship of others.
Chief Nursing Director Ruth Dunn shared that the doctors and staff at OCSRI are proud of their well-trained oncology nursing staff, which has been consistently awarded for their excellence.
“It is with great pride that Oklahoma Cancer Specialists and Research Institute honors the eight nurses selected as nominees for 2019 Great 100 Nurses of Oklahoma,” Dunn said. “We have now had 25 nurses receive this great honor. We honor these individuals for their compassion, focus on patient-centered care, and dedication and commitment to the nursing profession.”