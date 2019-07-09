Two individuals have been implicated in a string of vandalism that occurred in Owasso at the end of May.
Tyler Michael Pittman, 22, of Claremore, and Mykaela Lynn Jones, 23, of Owasso, were both charged with malicious injury to property for their alleged role in the crimes.
The incidents occurred in several neighborhoods, including Nottingham Estates, Barrington Estates, Pleasant View and Preston Lakes, throughout the late night of May 25 and early morning hours of May 26.
A few of the episodes were caught on home surveillance cameras, which showed two men and two women damaging mailboxes and yard ornaments, spray-painting vehicles and garage doors, painting a neighborhood entrance sign, scattering debris and egging a house.
The reported offenses occurred in areas that fell within Tulsa and Rogers Counties.
After images of the unidentified suspects were shared in the media, multiple tips from the public were received and investigated by detectives.
The case was submitted to the District Attorney’s Offices in both Rogers and Tulsa counties in early June 2019, and on June 27, felony warrants were issued for both Pittman and Jones.
A charging decision has not been reached in Tulsa County, but the potential is high for additional charges against other suspects besides Pittman and Jones, Owasso police say.