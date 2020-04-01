U.S. Cellular is giving local residents the opportunity to make a difference in their communities without leaving their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.
For the sixth year in a row, youth-focused organizations in Owasso can earn up to $1,000 through U.S. Cellular’s Community Connections program to fundraise for their team’s uniforms, equipment, travel fees or other expenses.
Whether it’s a debate team, marching band, cheer squad or a variety of other clubs, organizers can sign their group up at uscellular.com/communityconnections to start earning sponsorship support without the need to sell candy bars, wash cars or sell coupon books.
“While Oklahomans are practicing social distancing at home, this is a perfect time to complete these tasks to earn money for their youth organization,” said Jack Sampson, Oklahoma Retail Area Sales Manager at U.S. Cellular. “We know there are several groups in need of financial support, and by investing in them we can help ensure that all kids get a fair shot to achieve their goals.”
Once registered, local nonprofit academic and athletic groups representing youth up to 12th grade have 14 days to rally their friends, families and supporters to complete online activities that include taking short surveys, watching videos or following U.S. Cellular on its social channels. Each completed activity earns money that goes directly to the organization — up to $1,000 — and the community can fill their quarantine time by helping local youth raise money.
Since launching the program in 2015, U.S. Cellular has awarded $1.4 million to nearly 3,000 groups nationwide. For more information and to view the official rules, visit uscellular.com/communityconnections.