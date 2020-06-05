The University of Central Oklahoma College of Mathematics and Science recently awarded a scholarship to Owasso resident Mikayla Montoya in recognition of her academic excellence and outstanding service to the university.
Montoya, a nursing major, received the Milah P. Lynn Endowed Scholarship.
“On behalf of the faculty and staff in the College of Mathematics and Science, I congratulate each of our scholarship recipients,” said Wei R. Chen, Ph.D., dean of Central’s College of Mathematics and Science.
“The achievements of these outstanding students reflect the mission of the college and the university. We applaud them for their commitment to academic excellence and exceptional work.”