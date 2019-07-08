More than 5,700 undergraduate students at the University of Kansas earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2019 semester.
Those students from Owasso include: Abbey Keirn, School of Education; Daniel Jones, School of Business; and Malia Bridges, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences. Those from Collinsville include: Jaya Chakka, College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; and Nicole Schrag, School of the Arts.
The students, from KU’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas, represent 86 of 105 Kansas counties, 45 other states and territories, and 41 other countries.
The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of Architecture & Design; Business; Education; Engineering; Health Professions; Journalism; Music; Nursing; Pharmacy; and Social Welfare.
Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10 percent of students enrolled, some establish a minimum GPA, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.