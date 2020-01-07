Owasso police arrested two individuals suspected of altering a crime scene and making false statements amid an ongoing homicide investigation.
Detectives have been working to solve the homicide of 21-year-old Tyler Collins, who was found fatally shot in an Owasso apartment on Dec. 30.
Paramedics found Collins with a gunshot wound to the head in the 300 block of North Main Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
During the course of the investigation, evidence was uncovered indicating that James Sumter, 22, and Morgan McKenzie, 18, both of Talala, had allegedly altered the crime scene by removing items of evidence, and allegedly made false statements to investigators, according to a police report.
On Jan. 3, Owasso detectives located Sumter and McKenzie at a residence in rural Rogers County and arrested them on counts of: obstruct/interfere with a police officer, first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a felony, rec/poss/conc stolen property and destroy evidence.
Both Sumter and McKenzie were given a bond of $43,000 each with a court date of Friday, Jan. 10.
The investigation into Collins’ death is still ongoing.