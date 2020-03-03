Contractors working with the City of Owasso and Oklahoma Department of Transportation have expanded the road closure on Garnett Road over a three-day period.
Workers will close one lane on March 3 during the day to excavate a trench for placement of a new water line. Flaggers will be used to control traffic through the work zone. Once complete, they will place metal plates over the site to cover the area of excavation. This will allow both lanes to open during the night.
On March 4, contractors will close the opposite lane to excavate the other half of the roadway with the same process. On March 5, they will close the entire section (see map) to place the water line casing. Work will begin on March 6 around 10 p.m. and be complete around 6 a.m., at which time the road will reopen in all directions.
Drivers are highly encouraged to take alternate routes during this time frame. Expect delays and use extreme caution.