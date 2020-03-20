The City of Owasso held an updated emergency meeting on Friday to close all dine-in restaurants and bars in light of the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The order will take effect 6:30 p.m. on March 21, and continue until 6:30 p.m. on April 14.
The shutdown includes cafes, coffeehouses and other places of public accommodation offering food and beverage services. They are now limited to curbside, drive-thru, takeout and delivery options.
The order also mandates the closure of entertainment venues such as theaters, bowling alleys and skating rinks, as well as indoor and outdoor performance areas.
Gymnasiums, fitness and recreation centers, indoor sports and exercise facilities, and studios and spas will also close; however, they are permitted to operate with 10 or fewer people at any time by appointment only.
The proclamation does not restrict access to grocery stores, healthcare and childcare facilities, crisis centers, soup kitchens and other similar institutions.
