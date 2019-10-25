Tulsa County prosecutors have charged an Owasso man on allegations that a death resulted from a collision he caused while leading deputies on a chase in east Tulsa.
Michael Leon Johnson, 33, was charged Thursday with first-degree felony murder, kidnapping, leaving the scene of a fatal collision, possessing a stolen vehicle, endangering others while eluding a police officer, possessing stolen property and resisting an officer, according to court records.
Johnson was driving a stolen pickup Friday night and was being pursued by deputies when the truck struck a Nissan Rogue, killing that car’s 48-year-old driver, William Joseph Houseman, police and prosecutors allege.
The pursuit began when Tulsa County sheriff’s deputies were assisting the Tulsa Police Department with the search for a person of interest in several investigations. Deputies spotted the pickup after it had been reported stolen and attempted to stop it. Johnson, the driver of the pickup, fled from deputies from Admiral Place and 129th East Avenue to 11th Street and 129th East Avenue, where the pickup collided with Houseman’s vehicle, police said.
Johnson’s two passengers told investigators that they were forced to remain in the pickup against their will during the pursuit.
Johnson is being held in the Tulsa County jail without bond.