A 3-year-old child was shot in the abdomen Tuesday night in a home near Owasso.
The toddler's condition was unavailable Wednesday morning. The toddler's uncle, Keven Her, was allegedly handling the firearm when it discharged and struck the toddler.
Rogers County Sheriff's deputies arrested Her, 22, following the shooting.
Emergency responders were called about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday to a residence near 106th Street North and 161st East Avenue, authorities said. Her had called 911, according to a probable cause affidavit. Her told dispatchers that a 3-year-old boy had been shot in the abdomen by a 9mm.
"Keven advised that he removed the magazine and cocked the firearm for his nephew," deputies state in the affidavit. "Keven stated his nephew pointed the firearm at him and pulled the trigger."
Her told deputies he heard it click. He took the gun from his nephew. Her and his nephew continued to play together. During which time Her allegedly pointed the gun at his nephew and pulled the trigger.
The gun fired and struck the toddler in the abdomen. He then disarmed and called 911; drugs were found in a search of the residence.
Sheriff Scott Walton said the investigation remains ongoing.
Deputies arrested Her on complaints of reckless conduct with a firearm, child neglect, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held Wednesday in Rogers County jail.