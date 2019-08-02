Utica Park Clinic opened its doors in Owasso on Friday.
The clinic, located at 11402 N. 135th E. Ave., offers additional primary care services, as well as dermatology, lab and X-ray services for local residents.
“Because of Owasso’s growth, we wanted to make sure we met the additional primary care needs of the area,” said Jim Kaltenbacher, CEO of Utica Park Clinic.
Utica has an existing site on the campus of Bailey Medical Center, providing internal and family medicine; pediatrics; bariatrics; OB-GYN; gastroenterology; ear, nose and throat; orthopedic and urology services.
Kaltenbacher said the new location was necessary, as Bailey’s site is full and does not have the capacity to add more physician services.
“With our second location, we’ll be able to offer expanded access for patients, including part-time dermatology services,” Kaltenbacher said. This has been a needed specialty for the Owasso area.”
Utica staff joined other locals on Thursday to host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new location.
The following providers will see patients:
• Mark Callery, D.O., family medicine
• Jeanette Windschitl, APRN-CNP, family medicine
• Hannah Howard, M.D., dermatology, joining Utica in October
• Jeff Craig, M.D., family medicine, joining Utica in November
• Erin Robertson, APRN-CNP, family medicine, joining Utica in November
Residents can schedule an appointment by calling 918-212-7373 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.