Below is a list of special offers and discounts for veterans at Owasso businesses, Monday-Friday, Nov. 11-15 (unless specified otherwise):
AMC Classic Owasso 12: $4.45 movie tickets with military ID (year-round)
Bailey Ranch Golf Club: 20% off of applicable green fees (year-round)
Baja Jacks: Free queso or guacamole
Bellisima Ranch: $200 off any wedding package and a $250 lighting upgrade
Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small boneless wings and fries all day (Monday only, limit 1 per person, dine-in only)
Chili’s: Free meal from special menu (Monday only)
Christian Brothers Automotive: 50% off any oil change service (by appointment only)
Cracker Barrel: Free Coca Cola cake with military ID (Monday only)
Daylight Donuts: Free donut and coffee (96th & 169 location)
Drip Owasso: 10% off purchase
Fit For Her/Owasso Nutrition Plus: FFH – No contract or enrollment fee, $32/month +tax; ONP – 25% off any one item
Foyil Music Studio: $10 off private lesson/class. $20 off the purchase of any instrument (entire month of Nov.)
Giant Subs: Free chips and drink with purchase of large sandwich from (Monday only, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.)
The Golden Biscuit: Free coffee
Los Cabos: 10% off for inactive/retired/out-of-uniform with military ID; 50% off in-uniform (year-round)
McDonald’s: 10% off for veterans every day; free sandwich, drink and fries on Monday.
Nutrition Spark Owasso: 50% off any one item all week; $1 off all year
Patriot Golf Club: $75 green fee plus the cost of fore caddie (Monday only, once per year)
Pizza De Toros: 20% off any meal all week; Chicken Fajitas for 2 for $14.99 Monday only
Owasso Auto Spa: $5 off The Works or better with military ID (Monday and Tuesday only)
Owasso Family YMCA: 20% off all year. This week only, no $60 join fee (Owasso location only)
Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double and Bottomless Steak Fries (Monday only)
Rib Crib: Free 2 meat/1 side (Monday only)
Waffle House: Free drinks with meal all week; Veterans Day Special (Monday only) 50% off with veterans ID