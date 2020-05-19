Owasso Police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing from the weekend.
Charles Wayne Botts, 59, died after suffering multiple stab wounds during a domestic dispute with his stepson, Jordan KuyKendall.
Police responded to a call from Botts’ wife at the residence in the 8400 block of North 116th East Avenue at 2:50 a.m. Sunday. She told police KuyKendall, 23, had come home “intoxicated and was fighting” according to the arrest report. Police were later told KuyKendall had pulled a knife.
Upon arrival police found Kuykendall sitting near the foot of the bed, covered in blood, and Botts slumped over in a corner of the room, according to the report. KuyKendall initially complied with an officer’s commands but then resisted as the officer attempted to handcuff him, the report states.
The victim was reportedly breathing but unresponsive at the time. Medics later reported he was stabbed multiple times during the altercation before Botts was transported to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition. Botts died about an hour later, according to the report.
KuyKendall had left the Owasso home on Saturday afternoon, according to the report, but was returned by Oklahoma Highway Patrol at approximately 2 a.m. after he was reportedly robbed at gunpoint on a turnpike, according to his mother in the report. An argument began when KuyKendall overheard his mother tell Botts “this wouldn't have happened if Jordan was at the house like he was supposed to be,” according to the report.
KuyKendall reportedly took offense and put his mother in a headlock and put his hand in her mouth, according to the report. Botts then stepped in to defend her and get KuyKendall off of her. According to the report, the mother stated that is when KuyKendall began attacking Botts. KuyKendall and Botts began wrestling before KuyKendall pulled a knife on him, according to the report.
Officers found a 9 mm rifle at the scene, but witnesses were adamant that no one pointed the rifle, the report states. Kuykendall also tried to take the phone away his mother several times while she was on the phone with 911, according to the report.
Along with Botts and the mother, a minor also witnessed the incident.
KuyKendall was booked into the Tulsa County jail on first-degree murder, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor, resisting arrest and interrupting or interfering with an emergency call. He is being held without bond.