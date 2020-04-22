U.S. Navy MU2 Whitney Adams from Owasso is inspiring others during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adams, a member of the U.S. Navy Band Great Lakes “Fair Winds” Woodwind Quintet, recently paid tribute to her fellow servicemembers defending the nation amid the coronavirus with an online performance of “New Colonial March” by composer RB Hall.
She joined four other naval musicians while social distancing in a video posted to YouTube on Monday, April 20. Adams plays the oboe, accompanied by MUC Laura Ringnalda on the horn, MU1 Hu Li on the bassoon, MU2 Jennifer Figueroa on the flute and MU3 Glorilyvet Maymí on the clarinet.
The 3-minute homage features a slideshow of the men and women of the Navy wearing safety masks while serving and training overseas, set to the tune of the uplifting song. Adams is positioned in the middle of the quintet in the video.
“We’d like to take this time to especially thank our naval brothers and sisters,” Adams said in the video. “Despite all the uncertainty of life during COVID-19, we are continuing the very hard work of training our newest recruits, keeping our ship lanes safe worldwide and helping stem the tide of this virus.”
“Fair Winds” is an ensemble with repertoire consisting of a variety of styles including classical, military marches and patriotic compositions. The small chamber group performs for public concerts, recitals and educational clinics, and for audiences throughout the Midwest, supporting Navy and Navy Recruiting missions.
The video, which has over 660 views as of Wednesday, April 22, can be seen at youtu.be/nD8U26WlimY.