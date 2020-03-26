Andrew Rankin had previous experience delivering messages through a virtual medium, but even the senior pastor at Freedom Church in Owasso admitted Sunday was a bit unusual.
“It’s different for a pastor to be preaching to a camera versus getting live feedback,” Rankin said.
Members of Freedom Church, like many churches around Owasso, received their inspirational message exclusively online last weekend. Virtual services have become commonplace as churches look to remain connected to their congregations in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has eliminated large gatherings for the near future.
“We’re just trying to find ways for people to chime in and communicate,” Rankin said.
Freedom is one of several local churches who are streaming their Sunday service online, as well as their Wednesday night services. Ranking said youth pastors have utilized FaceTime to reach out to children and their parents.
Friendship Baptist Church Administrative Director Michelle Foster said Friendship has added a daily Facebook live devotional.
“We’ve seen a surge in our Facebook page and an interest in what’s going on in our church,” Foster said. “We already had streaming services in place. It was just kind of fine-tuning it.”
Friendship does a Facebook live with its youth ministries on Sunday and Wednesday nights and even streamed their children’s ministry lessons as well.
First Baptist Owasso and The Presence in Owasso are streaming both their Sunday morning and Wednesday evening services.
Alvin Fruga, pastor of The Presence, and his wife Sennola have led worship at the church and are continuing to do so. The couple has begun streaming their daily worship services on Facebook live each morning from their home.
Pastor Fruga said their daily services have drawn anywhere from 500 to 1,300 viewers. The Presence sanctuary seats just more than 100 people each Sunday.
“We have been getting a tremendous response,” Fruga said.
In addition to their daily services, Fruga said The Presence ministry leaders have been reaching out to their congregation multiple times a week if there is a need not being met.
“We feel like we’re doing a pretty good job keep us connected even though we’re physically apart,” Fruga said.
Some small groups at local churches have utilized virtual tools such as Zoom, WebEx as well as Facebook live to continue to stay in touch.
“We’re grateful for the technology of the internet and Facebook,” Foster said. “Without it, we would have been lost with how to minister to people.”
With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, Rankin is one of several pastors coming to grips with the realization this year’s Easter services, typically some of the most well-attended church services, will take place without an audience in the pews.
“That just doesn’t seem right that we’re not able to get to together,” Rankin said.
While still adjusting to the new normal amid the outbreak, Rankin and Fruga both noted how streaming more of their content online has allowed their churches to reach audiences around the world they would not have otherwise.
“We’ve had people from Kenya, Nepal, Cambodia watch our services,” Rankin said. “That’s one of the cooler things. Who would have thought the footprint could be so large digitally for a church that’s in Owasso.”