The Tulsa County Election Board announced that Friday, Jan. 17, is the last day for citizens to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Feb. 11 elections.
Eleven individuals filed declarations of candidacy for seats at the city council and school board in Owasso and Collinsville.
Persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.
Those who aren’t registered or need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Jan. 17.
Applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed, but not after Feb. 11.
Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the Tulsa County Election Board office located at 555 N. Denver, and at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county. Applications are also available at elections.ok.gov.