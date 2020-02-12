Voters on Tuesday passed an $11.3 million bond issue for Owasso Public Schools.
The ballot reflected two separate propositions, the first covering operations and maintenance at over $9.8 million, and the second focusing on transportation at more $1.5 million.
Nearly 1,300 Owasso residents turned up at 15 out of 17 precincts across Tulsa County to cast their vote for the bond issue.
Proposition 1 passed with 990 votes (76.27%), leaving 308 (23.73%) against the proposal. Citizens also favored Proposition 2 with 1,001 votes (77.18%), while 206 (22.82%) opposed the measure.
“School’s really important to me,” said Rick Aurand, who submitted his ballot at St. Henry’s Catholic Church. “Someone supported schools when I was growing up, so I feel it’s important that I support the schools now that I got grandchildren going here.”
Proposition No. 1 will include $510,000 to go toward uniforms and equipment for fine arts and athletics, as well as $600,000 to add new flooring and equipment to the weight room in the Wellness Center at Owasso High School.
Over $2.4 million is slated for updating instructional and resource materials; more than $2.7 million is allocated for replacing computers and renewing software; and over $3.4 million is designated for upgrading roofs, parking lots, HVAC units, flooring, lighting and more.
Proposition No. 2 will go toward purchasing transportation equipment, including buses to transport students to and from school sites across the district.
Locals also voted for Frosty Turpen to retain his Ward 5 seat on the Owasso school board, bringing in 799 votes (65.49%) against Beth Medford with 306 votes (25.08%) and John Haning with 115 votes (9.43%).
Additionally, on Collinsville City Council, Larry Shafer nabbed 298 votes (50.77%) against Jerry Garrett with 289 votes (49.23%) to replace Bud York as mayor.