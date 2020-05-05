The City of Collinsville swore in Councilman Larry Shafer as its new mayor on Monday, May 4.
Shafer vied for the mayoral seat against former Councilman Jerry Garrett to replace Mayor Bud York, who announced his retirement after serving in the position over the last 10 years.
Shafer pulled ahead of Garrett by just 10 votes in the Feb. 11 election, receiving 299 (50.85%) of the total 588 ballots, compared to Garrett’s 289 (49.15%), according to the Tulsa County Election Board.
Danny Stanley was appointed as Ward 3 commissioner to fill Shafer’s seat. Councilman Brad Francis also refiled for Ward 1, and Councilwoman Melodie Bateman refiled for Ward 2, who both ran unopposed in the election.
York gave an emotional farewell speech Monday night before issuing his final directive as mayor for Shafer to take the oath of office and assume the seat of chairman.
“To the people of Collinsville, and all those I’ve served with on this board, you have my deepest appreciation and admiration,” York said at Council. “This city has had an enormous impact on my family, on my life and myself.”
Shafer, who has served on Council for eight years, said his focus now at the helm of the board is to continue carrying out his predecessor’s goal of ensuring the growth and prosperity of Collinsville.
“It’s a pretty incredible honor and responsibility,” Shafer told the Owasso Reporter. “Bud York, and previously Stan Sallee and others, have laid the foundation, which I hope to continue to build upon and move the city of Collinsville forward.”