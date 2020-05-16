A service member salutes as pallbearers carry Oklahoma Air National Guardsman Tech. Sgt. Marshal Roberts’ casket during his memorial service at the Claremore Expo Center in Claremore on Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa firefighters Kelly Meeks, Michael Stout, and fire equipment officer Derek Moore watch as the procession for Oklahoma Air National Guardsman Tech. Sgt. Marshal Roberts passes by on U.S. 169 on Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Cheryl Crawford and Keith Kiper, both of Claremore, hold an American Flag during the memorial service Oklahoma Air National Guardsman Technical Sergeant Marshal Roberts at the Claremore Expo Center in Claremore on Saturday, May 16, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A service members wipes a tear from their face during the memorial service Oklahoma Air National Guardsman Technical Sergeant Marshal Roberts at the Claremore Expo Center in Claremore on Saturday, May 16, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Ian Maule
Ian Maule
Ian Maule
Traffic pulls over to the shoulder while the funeral procession for Oklahoma Air National Guardsman Tech. Sgt. Marshal Roberts passes by on southbound U.S. 169 on Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Ian Maule
Cheryl Crawford of Claremore watches as service members fold an American flag during a memorial for Tech. Sgt. Marshal Roberts. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
CLAREMORE — They honored a patriot and a man here Saturday.
The patriot you might have known about. Marshal D. Roberts, a 28-year-old Air National Guard technical sergeant from Owasso, died as a result of a rocket attack on Camp Taji in Iraq March 11.
Roberts was an exemplary serviceman, said those who gathered for his memorial service Saturday morning at the Claremore Expo Center.
“I was Marshal’s first training manager,” Master Sgt. David Hugueley said. “I’ve been in the military a lot longer. I’m a little older. But I learned so much from him. He was intelligent. He was very hard-working. He never had a bad day.”
That Roberts was promoted from staff to technical sergeant the day he passed was a testament to his precision as an airman and his leadership qualities within the Tulsa-based 138th Fighter Wing.
His sacrifice was recognized during the service with a posthumous promotion ceremony, and then after with a Fighter Wing flyover.
Guardsmen presented Roberts’ family members American flags after the playing of “Taps” and the Fighter Wing roared over the Expo Center. The flags were folded triangularly, honorably, and more than one family member hugged the flag to their chest immediately.
Marshal was the first Oklahoma Air National Guardsman killed in action and the 20th Oklahoma National Guardsman who has died while deployed overseas since Sept. 11, 2001, according to an Oklahoma National Guard press release.
Roberts was a patriot. He was also a husband, a father, a son and a friend.
“Marshal was a perfectionist. He learned that from his father,” said Earl Groves, an Owasso friend of the family who said he knew Marshal from the time Marshal was five or six, and who has known Marshal’s dad, Randy, since the 80s. “Randy restores Mustangs. It’s where Marshal basically grew up into a man, at his dad’s storage unit learning to fix up Mustangs. He taught Marshal how to restore them. His father’s hobby became his hobby.”
Roberts loved cars, none more than the pristine ’86 orange Mustang parked at the memorial service in his memory. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, judging by the shot of him at Heinz Field that appeared in a photo collage before the ceremony began.
He loved ice cream, friends confirmed. He loved his dog. He really loved to laugh.
He thrived on being responsible.
“In the military we’re frequently gone for training or appointments or things like that,” Hugueley said. “When you go, you leave a list for your family. ‘OK, if something breaks, these are the first people you call.’ It wasn’t long after I met him that Marshal was at the top of my list. He was there several times for us. Always moving heavy furniture, my wife’s car breaking down, he was there to help.”
Roberts took the most pride in being Kristie’s husband and Paityn’s father. Friends said as much. So did the photo collage which included one shot after another of Roberts with his wife, who is also a 138th Fighter Wing member, and his little girl, now 8.
Some family members wore blue shirts to the ceremony. The words of John 15:13 was printed on the backs: “Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.”
Roberts had sacrificial, familial and spiritual qualities. He touched some souls.
At the entrance to the ceremony was a bowl.
Guests left little mementos or notes inside.
Someone tucked a folded piece of paper inside a patch of military stripes. The beginning of the hand-written message was visible.
“Never will I forget,” it read, “the first time I ever noticed Marshal.”
Proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the Oklahoma Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.