The Owasso Community Theatre Company is getting creative when it comes to entertaining locals while social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization’s Board of Directors recently recorded a staged reading of “The Magic of Zoom,” a short online production written by renowned playwright Wade Bradford in response to the spread of the coronavirus.
Six OCTC members took to the screen on Friday, May 8, to perform the play, adapted as a take on Hogwarts, the fictional British school of magic for students, featured in the popular Harry Potter book and film series.
The comedy is set at Dogwarts, where students experience their first day in Professor Snope’s virtual classroom, learning how to practice the magical arts of wizardry over a computer from a distance.
“I thought it was hilarious,” said Cindy Nagley, OCTC treasurer. “It’s just a play on the situation everyone finds themselves in right now. ‘How do you learn to do levitation spells when you’re staring at a screen?’”
Cast members like Kay Neldon, who played Malco, and Jami Shine, who played Winny, said they enjoyed participating in the digital performance — a first for OCTC.
“It was just so much fun to have a project together,” Neldon said, “and the script was very well written and gave a lot of room for characterizations of familiar characters.”
Shine added, “I enjoyed getting to be creative and do something outside of the box. I loved that we found a way to use technology to connect people and hopefully bring a few laughs.”’
OCTC’s 16-munute video has garnered 340 views and is available on the organization’s Facebook page. Nagley said OCTC is considering adopting more online productions during the COVID-19 pandemic.