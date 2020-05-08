Owasso Public Schools on Friday announced its 2019-20 Owasso District Teacher of the Year.
Sarah Wingard, who teaches special education at Northeast Elementary School, earned the prestigious title for her continued efforts in — and out of — the classroom.
OPS Assistant Superintendent Margaret Coates in a video posted to the district’s Facebook page on May 8, congratulated Wingard for going above and beyond for her students.
“Our district teacher of the year … she talked about having passion for helping her students achieve their goals,” Coates said. “Her students may take longer than other students to achieve goals; it may take years for her students to achieve even the smallest goals, and that’s what I call being gritty. (Sarah) models grittiness for her students each and every day.”
Wingard was one of 14 Owasso educators named top teachers in the district for the 2019-20 school year.