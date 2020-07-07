An Oklahoma State University student from Owasso was featured on Fox News’ morning show “Fox & Friends” over the Fourth of July weekend.
Rick Reichmuth, chief meteorologist at Fox News, interviewed Owasson Alex McLerran, along with Folds of Honor Founder and CEO Dan Rooney, during a segment of the program aired on Saturday.
Reichmuth has raised over $155,000 for Folds of Honor from the sales of his limited-edition American flag umbrellas by Weatherman Umbrella. The Owasso-based organization provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled veterans.
McLerran, a recipient of a scholarship, spoke about receiving the grant and how the foundation has continued to help his father, Daniel, who served as a senior airman in the Air Force and a crash rescue firefighter in the Air National Guard.
“Folds of Honor has just been absolutely tremendous with helping me continue my education,” McLerran told Reichmuth. “They’ve enabled me not only to go to college, but they’ve also helped ease the burden on my parents, and with all the giving they do, it really compels me to want to give back to my community, and we will be forever grateful for all that they do.”
The Owasso native said he wants to put the scholarship toward attending law school and studying family law, where he feels compelled to improve the dynamics of the home.
“I see a lot of family separation happening lately, and that’s not what I like. I want to keep families together as much as possible,” McLerran said on the show. “… I feel like family is the most important thing you could have, and I really want to help out with that.”
Rooney, who has been serving at the helm of Folds of Honor since founding the organization in 2007, gave a shoutout to both Reichmuth and McLerran on Saturday’s segment.
“I want to throw a huge salute to you, Rick … for supporting Folds of Honor,” Rooney said. “More importantly is the cause, donating a percentage back, and Weatherman Umbrella has donated over $150,000 to help kids like Alex go out and get an education.”
Daniel in a Facebook post on July 4 praised his son for his deserved accolades, as well as Folds of Honor for its continued contributions to military families across the nation.
“Proud is a word that’s not big enough to express the words we feel as parents … we know you’ll continue to honor all of us,” Daniel said of Alex in the post. “Huge thanks to all of the companies, corporations, and individuals that contribute to support such a wonderful organization.”