Three creative arts students from Owasso were among several across the state to take part in a special virtual choir performance while self-isolating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For over four decades, Oklahoma’s most talented high school students have gathered each June in the Wichita Mountains for intensive studies in their artistic disciplines at the Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain.
The coronavirus thwarted plans to host the event, however, leaving hundreds of aspiring artists in its wake. As shelter-in-place orders set in, SAI President and CEO Julie Cohen searched for ways to bring their community together, resulting in “One Voice,” an online rendition of a song by The Wailin’ Jennys, a Canadian folk/bluegrass group.
“‘One Voice’ speaks to the power of individual voices joining together,” said Cohen. “It seemed like the perfect metaphor for our isolation and the need to pull together during this difficult time.”
The project features Oklahoma Arts Institute community members of all ages and from all parts of the country — including Owassons Aaron Alimena, Alyssa Garrison and Niara Kwanza.
Alimena, a tuba player, attended the Orchestra program in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Garrison was in the Chorus program at the Institute in 2017 and 2018. Kwanza was accepted into the Chorus program in 2019 and will also attend this year’s Institute, OSAI at Home.
Participants recorded themselves singing at home, with violin and guitar accompaniment created by Kyle Dillingham and Peter Markes of Horseshoe Road, both of whom are also SAI alumni.
The individual videos were edited together to create a moving performance that builds as a single voice and is joined by many to reach a crescendo of voices singing in harmony. In the final video project, the performers appear on screen together, singing the words, “This is … the sound of me singing with you, helping each other to make it through.”
Running June 14-19, OSAI at Home will offer students group instruction, one-on-one feedback and coaching, guest artist lectures and activities aimed at collaboration and networking.