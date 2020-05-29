Even in uncertain times, 11-year-old Ava Little is bringing smiles with her artistic ability and using Mother Nature as her canvas in the process.
A few weeks ago, Little was exploring in her grandparents’ front yard in east Owasso with her grandmother, Ranee’ Little, when she noticed one of the mature trees near the driveway had a unique look about it.
“There was a tree that already had a face on it and I mentioned maybe I could paint it,” Ava said. “She handed me over the paint brushes.”
Little has since expanded on her creative touch.
A fifth-grader this past year at Haywood Smith Elementary prior to the premature ending of the school year due to COVID-19, Little has taken containers of leftover paint in her grandparents’ garage and turned them into 11 works of art in the neighborhood, including seven faces on her grandparents’ property.
“She’s very creative,” Ranee’ said. “It gave her something to do. We decided it’s her fifth-grade art project since school got canceled.”
Ava said she lets the shape of the tree guide her face-painting vision. One of Little’s works took place on the newly named Pinocchio tree, a sapling that already featured a longer branch sticking out one of its sides. Little added two eyes and a mouth to complete the look.
“I kind of go off different trees I’ve already done,” Ava described her tree-painting tactics, “take different parts of that and put it into one thing.”
Ava’s happy faces have drawn smiles and rave reviews from local residents.
“Since the shutdown, everybody was out walking,” Ranee’ said. “So we have a lot of neighbors walking around. One day they stopped (when Ava was painting) and said, ‘So there’s the artist painting all the pictures.’”
With an earlier start to her summer than usual, Ava said she hopes to continue to paint other trees until school resumes again.
“My favorite part is seeing the end result,” Ava said. “I really like it.”