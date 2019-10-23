A woman is accused of setting a car seat on fire in an Owasso church lobby.
The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Owasso First Assembly of God, where officers responded to an arson in progress, according to the police report.
It states that witnesses saw a woman, identified as 29-year-old Kristen Erin Coager, bring in a car seat, set it on fire in the lobby where multiple people were congregating, and run out the door to flee in a vehicle.
A short time later, an officer found Coager near the Greens Apartments. She apparently refused to comply with his commands and began approaching him, at which point he deployed his Taser and eventually took her into custody, the report shows.
Coager was booked on counts of resisting arrest as well as 1st-degree arson and threatening a violent act after being formerly convicted of a felony.
She was transported to Tulsa County Jail on bond of $70,500 with a court date of Tuesday, Oct. 29.