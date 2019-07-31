Tell us about your business.
We serve cupcakes, decorative cakes, wedding cakes and desserts in Collinsville.
What do you do at your shop?
The Cake Lady specializes in custom orders and pays complete attention to detail making sure each cake is special and unique. Every order is baked fresh using quality ingredients. We take great pride in our work and seek to give our clients the best experience possible.
What made you start or get into this type of work?
It all started five years ago with a box of cake mix and some icing when my mom asked me if I could make some cupcakes for her to take to work. It wasn’t long until I discovered this was my passion and what I was meant to do.
What are some struggles/challenges you have within your industry?
Lack of respect. I’m a firm believer in earning your respect. But once you have, you shouldn’t have to beg for it.
What is some advice you would give to someone starting off in your profession?
Hard work will always pay off. It may take a while though. Don’t give up. The bakery industry is cutthroat, but worth it if you make it.
Ashley Williamson
The Cake Lady
918-510-6615
912 W. Main St., Collinsville