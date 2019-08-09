What do you want readers to know about the Owasso Reporter?
We are the voice of our readers and more. Our main focus is to enlighten our community with the most accurate and up-to-date content.
What do you do at the office?
I am the voice you hear when you call the Reporter, but also the Skiatook Journal and Sand Springs Leader, all operating under the Oklahoma Weekly Group. I handle subscriptions, obituaries, classified ads, display ads and general customer service inquiries.
What made you start or get into this type of work?
I came to the Reporter through a temp agency. Before, I had worked for a restoration company removing damaged material caused from water leaks, fire and mold.
What is your favorite memory on the job?
I have made quite a few memories since being at the Reporter, some good and some bad. I have been called many names other than Brandi. With that said, a few of my better memories start with my office family. The days we would go have lunch at a local eatery. The Thanksgiving dinners we have or the gift exchange at Christmas. We have made some memories!
What are some struggles/challenges you face within your industry?
The biggest challenge I face every day is explaining to callers why I, operating from Reporter, answer the phone with “Oklahoma Weekly Group.” OWG is made up of four separate publications (it used to be more than four), but we have the Reporter, Skiatook Journal, Sand Springs Leader and American County Wagoner Tribune. I have acquired the job duties of handling three of the four pubs.
What is some advice you would give to someone starting off in your profession?
My advice would be “to be ready” and learn to be patient. Not everyone sees things the same as you do. As we all know, everyone has an opinion and some are not afraid to share it.
Brandi Smith
Owasso Reporter
918-272-1155
202 E. 2nd Ave., Ste. 101, Owasso