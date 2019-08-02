Tell us about your business.
Bubble tea refers specifically to the round tapioca balls also known as “boba, pearls, tapioca” inside the drinks. It’s chewy, has a light sweet caramel tasting to it, and goes well with any tea. Not only do we serve tea, we also have smoothies, lattes, coffees and fruit juices. I wanted to bring its culture to Owasso because I want to introduce to Oklahoma the best of what’s out there.
What do you do in your position?
I manage my business from home through cameras and communicate to my customers and my team members through messages. I would love to be at store more often, but I have a 3-year-old boy and a 1-year-old boy, and I’m expecting a baby girl in October.
What made you start or get into this type of work?
I feel like there is not much to do in Oklahoma for the young generation, so I wanted to provide a place where they can enjoy a cup of tea, do homework, meet friends and family or simply relax. I have always been in the medical field as an ICU nurse here in Tulsa and in the beauty industry and have never been in the food industry, so I also wanted to venture out and challenge myself.
What is your favorite memory on the job?
My favorite memory of my business was when I first started to train my team to make drinks and cook boba. It was exhausting helping over 15 young adults, but it was fun because we all learned together. They all thought that I was a pro and knew exactly what I was doing, when indeed I was also learning at the same time. Those drinks are complicated especially the sugar levels.
What are some struggles/challenges you face within your industry?
Balancing time for my husband, children, wife duties and my own business. Amongst all the chaos of life, I often forget about myself and think that is a big sacrifice for a woman who is in business. No matter what we do outside, when coming home, there are always infinite chores and duties to fulfill. Aside from that, I am grateful for my family and my small business.
What is some advice you would give to someone starting off in your profession?
Embrace your employees and take good care of them. In every industry, I believe that not one person can build mountains, but it takes a team of people. If it wasn’t for my team who is working hard every day, my business would not be where it is at today. They have put their hearts into taking care of the store on my behalf, and it’s beyond words how thankful I am for them.
Dong Vo
Ding Tea
918-928-4303
12500 E. 86th St. N., Ste. 108, Owasso